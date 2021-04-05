Live

Man discovers little-known American landmarks

Andy Carroll seeks out places of historical significance that have been forgotten. One of his latest hunts led him to an overlooked place in Baltimore that turned out to have direct ties to America's birth. Steve Hartman has the story.
