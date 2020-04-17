Maluma on helping Colombia battle the coronavirus and why he won't release songs in English “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King spoke to global superstar Maluma, also known as Juan Luis Arias, about how he's helping his native country Colombia battle the coronavirus, why he doesn't intend to release his music in English and what it means to be the only artist performing in Spanish in the upcoming Global Citizen special, "One World: Together At Home," airing on CBS Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET.