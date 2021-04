"Making a Murderer" subject conviction tossed Brendan Dassey, one of the subjects of the Netflix hit show, "Making a Murderer," could be free in 90 days. The 26 year olds conviction was overturned. If the state does not refile, Dassey could be released from prison. In 2007, Dassey was found guilty of murder and assault, but it was later revealed that Dassey was possibly coerced into confessing. CBSN's Reena Ninan has the latest.