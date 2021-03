Make-a-Wish kid is "Chief for a Day" in Albuquerque, New Mexico 10-year-old Andrew Martines was sworn in as “Chief for a Day” to help the Albuquerque police catch a bandit who has been robbing banks throughout the city. Martines, who has muscular dystrophy, was part of “Make-A-Wish New Mexico.” KRQE's Leslie Ikeda reports.