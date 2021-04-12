Live

Major storm pummels Pacific Northwest

The pacific northwest is being pummeled by yet another dangerous storm. For the past few months, the region has been battered by severe weather, leading to mudslides and flash flooding. KIRO 7's Joanna Small has more on CBSN
