MahoganyBooks owners urge readers to go "beyond the book" as activism grows When MahoganyBooks made the jump from online to brick-and-mortar in 2017, it became the first bookstore in more than 20 years to serve the Anacostia community, a historically black neighborhood in Washington, D.C. Owners Ramunda and Derrick Young, whose mission since 2007 has been to provide access to black literature, spoke with CBSN about the latest movement to support black-owned businesses.