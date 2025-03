Mahmoud Khalil's wife on pro-Hamas accusations against Columbia University activist Noor Abdalla, Mahmoud Khalil's wife, slammed accusations against her husband linking him to Hamas. Khalil, who is in the U.S. legally, helped lead protests at Columbia University in 2024 over Israel's handling of the war in Gaza. He remains detained as the U.S. seeks his deportation. CBS News' Michael George has more on Abdalla's interview with Erin Moriarty for "Sunday Morning."