Madison Square Garden database tracked celebrities' sexuality, race and "risk" level, WIRED reports A major database breach at James Dolan's Madison Square Garden arena revealed an apparent internal list tracking nearly 40,000 celebrities, according to a new report from WIRED. The report alleges that surveillance labels included "LGBTQIA," "DO NOT HOST," and evaluated individuals on a "risk" level. MSG claims the report is inaccurate. WIRED contributing editor Noah Shachtman joins "CBS News 24/7" to discuss his reporting.