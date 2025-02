Gov. Lujan Grisham sounds alarm on Medicaid cuts in House GOP budget plan While President Trump insists he won't touch Medicaid, his agenda in Congress tells a very different story. The House is set to vote on a spending plan that could cut Medicaid funding by hundreds of billions of dollars to offset Trump's proposed tax cuts. New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joins "America Decides" to discuss how the potential cuts could impact healthcare in her state.