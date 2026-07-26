Love thy neighbor: Helping aging seniors in the heartland According to the USDA, the number of counties where at least 20% of residents are over the age of 65 has nearly tripled since 2010 – and it's in those older, more rural populations where the health risks associated with loneliness and social isolation are more common. Correspondent Lee Cowan goes to North Dakota, where the program Aging in Community, aimed at building connections among neighbors, takes a grassroots approach to helping rural seniors.