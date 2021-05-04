Louisville mayor on Charlottesville violence, social mobility and jobs In our American Voices series, we take a look at Louisville, Kentucky, to see how national issues are playing out on a local level. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has been called the most innovative mayor in the country. Since he's taken office in 2011, Louisville has added more than 63,000 jobs. Mayor Fischer, who is also working to increase the number of college graduates and creating new job training programs, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the issue of social mobility and the country's opioid crisis.