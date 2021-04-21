Derek Chauvin Verdict
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Eye On Earth
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus
Biden Administration
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Justice Department opens probe of Minneapolis police after Chauvin verdict
Police shoot teen girl to death in Ohio and release bodycam video
George Floyd's brother turning "pain into purpose" after Chauvin verdict
Chauvin convicted of all charges in George Floyd's death
Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and vaccines
22 COVID patients die in hospital as leak cuts oxygen supply
Submarine with 53 on board goes missing during torpedo drill
Kristin Smart was buried in suspect's father's backyard: authorities
Democrats unveil bill for tuition-free college
Derek Chauvin Verdict
Chauvin convicted of all charges in George Floyd's death
Biden calls Chauvin murder conviction a "step forward"
Nation reacts to Derek Chauvin's conviction
Lawmakers react to Chauvin verdict
Praise for teen who filmed George Floyd's murder
What the Chauvin verdict means for reforms
George Floyd's brother on Chauvin conviction
Police reform legislation has "more momentum" post Chauvin verdict
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Los mexicanos merecen respeto, Peña Nieto a Trump
En Los Pinos, el candidato republicano insiste en construir un muro entre México y EU
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On