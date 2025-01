Los Angeles officials face questions, criticism as out-of-control wildfires continue to rage Authorities estimate that as of Thursday, more than 5,000 structures have been destroyed by the wildfires that have torched more than 30,000 acres across Los Angeles. Many questions remain about how local officials prepared for and responded to the disaster, and Mayor Karen Bass is facing questions over the timing of her trip to Africa. Jonathon Vigliotti has the latest.