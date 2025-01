Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone provides update on devastating wildfires Firefighters in Los Angeles County enter day six of battling wildfires, with the Palisades and Eaton fires still raging. Fire Chief Anthony Marrone discusses the ongoing efforts to contain the flames as more than 24 people have been killed, 16 are missing, and more than 12,000 structures have been destroyed in one of California's worst natural disasters.