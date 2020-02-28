Lori Loughlin to face jury trial in October Actress Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and six other defendants are expected to face a jury for the first time on October 5 over charges stemming from the college admissions scandal that accused dozens of wealthy parents of bribing their kids’ ways into top universities. The couple’s lawyers failed to delay the trial at a Thursday court hearing despite the release of what they called “devastating” new evidence. Nikki Battiste reports on the fallout from the