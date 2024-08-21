Watch CBS News

Longtime Rep. Bill Pascrell dies at 87

Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey has died at the age of 87. Pascrell had been recently hospitalized with a respiratory infection. He served in Congress since 1996 and had been heavily- favored to win a new term.
