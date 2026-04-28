Longevity expert says your genes aren't your destiny and gives tips to live better Dr. Florence Comite, a leading expert in longevity, says your genes are not your destiny and you can even reverse biological aging with the right tools and information. She speaks with "CBS Mornings" about the key to longevity and the tests she recommends to assess your current and future health. You can purchase Dr. Florence Comite's book, "Invincible" here: (https://amzn.to/4d9OOws). CBS earns commission from Amazon.