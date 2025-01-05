Lone wolf attackers such as New Orleans are " "extraordinarily difficult to detect," Himes says House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Rep. Mike Turner, Republican of Ohio, and ranking member Rep. Jim Himes, Democrat of Connecticut, joined "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" in the wake of the terror attack in New Orleans that left 10 dead. But, as Himes noted, there are "consistently" these lone wolf attackers who get radicalized, maybe on social media, maybe in some other location," and these individuals are "extraordinarily difficult to detect."