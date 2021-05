Local Matters: New Hampshire town's recount is latest focus of Trump's false election fraud claims A recount of votes in Windham, New Hampshire, for a 2020 state legislature race has caught the attention of former President Trump. Dante Scala, a political science professor at the University of New Hampshire, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on Mr. Trump's claims and why local Republican officials disagree with him.