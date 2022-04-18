Local Matters: Big spending on both sides in Georgia Senate race A GOP Super-PAC linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reserved $140 million in television advertising across seven states. The Senate Leadership Fund's biggest investment is in Georgia, where it's spending $37 million to promote Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The announcement comes just a few days after Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock’s team announced he had raised a whopping $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joins CBS News to discuss.