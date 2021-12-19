CBS News App
Lobster population grows amid global warming
Fishermen on a small Canadian island are seeing a change in aquatic populations due to global warming. With warmer waters, oysters are available for longer stretches of the year and lobsters are abundant. Jeff Berardelli shares their story.
