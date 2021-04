Living underground in the Australian Outback There's a treasure hunt going on in Coober Pedy, Australia, where opal was discovered a hundred years ago. As much as 80 percent of the world's opal supply comes from Coober Pedy's mines. But with summertime temperatures soaring to 120 degrees, the town features hundreds of "dug out" homes, burrowed into the rock and naturally cooled. Seth Doane explores the underground town, complete with bar, beauty salon, bookstore and hotel.