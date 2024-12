Lithium battery fires on U.S. flights rise, FAA data shows FAA data shows lithium battery fires are up 388% on U.S. flights since 2015, happening nearly twice per week on average. The lithium batteries inside your tablet, laptop and phones can be flammable when they're damaged or they overheat. Passengers should never put a lithium battery in a checked bag, but it's also advised to keep an eye on your devices during your flight.