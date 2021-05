Lionel Barber says "America is forcing Europe to unify" As President Trump is expected to pull out of the Paris climate change deal, it could further strain the country's relationship with European allies. After G7 and NATO meetings last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe could no longer rely on others, apparently meaning the U.S. Financial Times editor Lionel Barber joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss U.S. relations with Europe.