LinkedIn CEO on job landscape, skill gaps, Uber CEO resignation We're partnering with LinkedIn for our continuing series, Work in Progress, exploring the future of the American workforce. The latest labor statistics show the number of U.S. job openings rose to more than six million in April, an all-time high. LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss which cities are seeing an influx of talent and what the new CEO of Uber will have to do in light of Travis Kalanick's resignation.