Lin-Manuel Miranda on bringing the "joy and love" of "In the Heights" to the big screen "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway hit, "In the Heights," is now a major motion picture directed by Jon M. Chu. Miranda sat down with CBS News contributor Leigh Scheps to talk about the evolution of the show, which has never been more timely — "a musical about Latino immigrants that is written by Latinos with joy and love."