Limón mexicano para el mundo

Más de 50 mil toneladas de limón mexicano son procesadas en el municipio de Tututepec, en la región de la costa de Oaxaca, para obtener derivados como el aceite, jugo y cáscaras, para exportarlos a Francia, Dinamarca, Alemania y Estados Unidos.
