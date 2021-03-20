Live

Limited supply of hops could create beer shortage

Hops, one of the key ingredients in making beer, will jump from $5 to $14 a pound. KPIX 5’s Andria Borba reports how this could send the price of beer up along with it -- and make it harder for small craft brewing operations to compete.
