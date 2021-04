"Lights Out": Ted Koppel on electric grid cyber threats What happens when terrorists go after U.S. power grids? Emmy and Peabody Award winner Ted Koppel investigates that question in his new book, "Lights Out: A Cyberattack, A Nation Unprepared, Surviving the Aftermath." The veteran newsman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the potentially massive toll from a possible full-scale cyberattack.