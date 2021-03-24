Live

Watch CBSN Live

Library of Congress in race to preserve CDs

Compact Discs recorded the sounds of the '90s, but if you think your CD collection will last forever, think again. Jim Axelrod reports on why our Library of Congress is in a race to preservation. Jim Axelrod reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.