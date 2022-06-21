LGBTQ+ advocate and lawyer has "concerns" as Supreme Court mulls abortion case Supreme Court could overturn landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, sparking concerns among LGBTQ+ advocates and allies that queer and trans people's rights are next. Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice with the American Civil Liberties Union's LGBTQ and HIV Project spoke with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the legal reasons behind those concerns as well as the attention on trans athletes and efforts to bar them from competing.