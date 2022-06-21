Watch CBS News

LGBTQ+ advocate and lawyer has "concerns" as Supreme Court mulls abortion case

Supreme Court could overturn landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, sparking concerns among LGBTQ+ advocates and allies that queer and trans people's rights are next. Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice with the American Civil Liberties Union's LGBTQ and HIV Project spoke with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the legal reasons behind those concerns as well as the attention on trans athletes and efforts to bar them from competing.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.