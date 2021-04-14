Live

Watch CBSN Live

Lesley Stahl on the death of Nancy Reagan

Former first lady Nancy Reagan has died from congestive heart failure in Los Angeles. She was 94 years old. 60 Minutes Correspondent Lesley Stahl covered the Reagan administration for CBS News. Stahl joined CBSN to discuss Nancy Reagan's legacy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.