Live

Watch CBSN Live

Leon Panetta on Russia's next steps in Syria, N. Korea threat

Leon Panetta was a former White House chief of staff under President Clinton, CIA director when Osama bin Laden was killed, and Defense secretary under President Obama. Panetta, now the president and co-founder of the Panetta Institute for Public Policy, joins "CBS This Morning" from Nashville to discuss the "fundamental" choice Russia needs to make in dealing with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, and the red lines for North Korea.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.