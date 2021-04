Leibovich on Trump's response to latest Weiner sexting scandal Hillary Clinton's top aide, Huma Abedin, is separating from her husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner, amid his third sexting scandal. New York Times Magazine chief national correspondent and CBS News contributor Mark Leibovich, who interviewed Weiner last month, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Donald Trump's response to the controversy and how the presidential candidates are preparing for their first debate.