Legendary basketball coach Pat Summitt dead at 64

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Pat Summitt died on Tuesday at the age of 64. In 38 seasons, Summitt won eight national titles and 1,098 games, more than any other coach -- male or female. Dana Jacobson of CBS Sports remembers her legacy.
