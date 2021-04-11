Live

Legal expert on Chicago police shooting death, dashcam video

Protesters in Chicago blocked traffic and confronted police in a tense night of demonstrations. Some destroyed part of the Chicago Christmas tree. The protests are in reaction to a graphic video showing an officer shooting a black teenager 16 times. It happened last year, but the video was made public Tuesday, hours after the officer was charged with first-degree murder. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss the case.
