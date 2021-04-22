Live

Legacy of former Israeli President Shimon Peres

Former Israeli President Shimon Peres has died at the age of 93. Aaron Miller, a former U.S. Middle East negotiator, knew Peres personally and he joins CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers on the phone with more about the legacy he leaves behind.
