Doctor in Lebanon describes war's devastating impact on health care workers As Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Beirut for a third week, one doctor describes how exhausted medical staff are struggling to cope with the overwhelming influx of new patients and the psychological toll of treating war injuries. He told CBS News the airstrikes can be heard and felt, even in the hospital. "It's like an earthquake every time," he said. Despite intense fear for his own life and his family, he remains committed to remaining in Lebanon and fulfilling the oath he took as a doctor to continue to save lives.