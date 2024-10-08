Lebanon's only burn center says it may not be able to keep running if war with Israel continues As Israeli airstrikes intensify in Lebanon, Dr. Pierre Yared and Sister Hadia Abi Chelbi, co-directors of Lebanon's only burn center, are seeing a heavy influx of severely and critically injured patients at their hospital. Without help from the government, the burn center at Geitaoui Hospital, a Christian nonprofit organization, was forced to increase its capacity from nine beds to 25. But many patients have to stay hospitalized for at least three months because they are suffering burns over 80-85% of their bodies, Yared said. As the situation continues to escalate, both fear the facility might not have the space and supplies to keep treating incoming patients and pay their exhausted staff.