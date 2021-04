#LeanInTogether campaign seeks men's support for gender equality Sheryl Sandberg's best-selling book "Lean In" is inspiring a new initiative. Celebrities, athletes and politicians are taking to social media with the hashtag "#LeanInTogether." Sandberg is a guest editor for the new issue of Cosmopolitan, which devotes a special section to her expanding campaign. Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the campaign.