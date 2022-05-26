Leader of school resource officer group discusses their role in wake of Texas shooting Authorities in Uvalde, Texas, said the gunman in Tuesday's deadly shooting encountered a school district security officer outside Robb Elementary before storming the building and killing 21 people. According to local officials, no gunfire was exchanged in that initial confrontation. Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, joined CBS News to discuss the role of such officers during a crisis situation and what more can be done to protect students.