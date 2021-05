Lawyer of the whistleblower for Russia doping scandal on why the doctor came forward The International Olympic Committee has banned Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics amid major doping scandal, but some athletes may still be able to compete under a neutral flag. Grigory Mikhailovich Rodchenkov, former director of Moscow's Anti-Doping Center, was a critical part of exposing the doping scandal. His lawyer, Jim Walden, spoke to CBSN about the doctor's role as a whistle blower and his future.