Lawsuit claims Baylor is "hunting ground" for rapists Baylor University and its former football coach are accused of turning their back on sexual assault victims. Art Briles reportedly broke a promise to apologize to a woman sexually assaulted by one of his players. This comes as a new federal lawsuit accuses the Christian college of being a "hunting ground" for rapists. Mark Strassmann reports from the Baylor campus in Waco, Texas.