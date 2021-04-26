Latest on the DOJ probe into the FBI, battle to repeal Obamacare Dr. Ben Carson was grilled during his confirmation hearing by Elizabeth Warren; the Department of Justice Inspector General announced an investigation into the FBI for the Clinton email probe; and the battle to repeal Obamacare continues. USAToday senior politics reporter Heidi Przybyla and Hillary for America's former Director for African American Paid Media Joel Payne join "Red & Blue" to discuss these and other top political stories.