Latest news on wildfires raging in both U.S. coasts The Jennings Creek wildfire continues to burn in New Jersey and has led to the death of a forest ranger volunteer, according to officials. This comes as the Mountain Fire destroys more homes in the West. CBS News' Tom Hanson reports from the East and CBS News Los Angeles' Tina Patel has more from California. Also, CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Jessica Burch breaks down the latest weather forecast.