Latest news on Trump's alarming EPA cuts remarks

The White House says President Trump mispoke when he alluded to deep staff cuts at the Environmental Protection Agency. This comes as a new budget plan passed in the House and fears remain about cuts to Medicaid. CBS News' Weijia Jiang reports.
