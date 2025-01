Latest news on refugee program, Trump targeting DEI and his message to Putin There's new State Dept. guidance on refugee travel and processing as President Trump's executive actions attempt to put a stop to federal workplace DEI initiatives. This comes as Mr. Trump issues a stern warning on social media to Russia's Vladimir Putin, and as more reactions pour in on Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde's pointed message during the national prayer service. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe reports.