Latest news on Day 6 of the Iran war as attacks expand and the death toll grows The Iran war has dragged into a sixth day as Tehran's strikes widen into Azerbaijan and as more details emerge about the death tolls across the Middle East. This comes as the U.S. and Israel continue to discuss the war's objectives and as more details emerge about the Americans killed in Kuwait. Meanwhile, China is reacting to the oil squeeze caused by the conflict in Iran. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio, Natalie Brand and Anna Coren report.