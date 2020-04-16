Las Vegas mayor demands end to Nevada coronavirus lockdown While New York is looking to ramp up their coronavirus testing efforts and is calling for federal support, other parts of the country are facing frustration and outrage over stay-at-home orders that some deem unnecessary. Las Vegas' mayor demanded Nevada end its lockdown, pointing to the state's relatively low number of confirmed cases. David Begnaud looks around the country to see how the coronavirus pandemic is playing out across the U.S.