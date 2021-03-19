Live

Watch CBSN Live

Las Vegas' 55-story Ferris wheel starts turning

For a city built on lights like Las Vegas, going over the top seems to be the only way to get noticed. The city's newest attraction -- a 55 story tall ferris wheel -- does precisely that. Brandon Scott reports.
